Exploring Analyst Estimates for Nutanix (NTNX) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Nutanix (NTNX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 466.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $501.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nutanix metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $242.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services' will likely reach $258.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' will reach $24.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' at $466.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, the Middle East and Africa' reaching $119.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- U.S' stands at $277.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -99.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Other Americas' will reach $14.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -99.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $88.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings' to reach $23.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.89 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings' should come in at $491.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $441.43 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Billings' of $552.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $469.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Disaggregation of billings - Non-portable software billings' will reach $10.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.78 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutanix here>>>



Shares of Nutanix have experienced a change of +15.7% in the past month compared to the +8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.