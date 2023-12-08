Exploring Analyst Estimates for Nordson (NDSN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Nordson (NDSN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $707.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nordson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Industrial precision solutions' will reach $381.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' will reach $150.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' to come in at $32.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.72 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial precision solutions' reaching $124.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $110.39 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nordson here>>>



Nordson shares have witnessed a change of +8.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

