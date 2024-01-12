Exploring Analyst Estimates for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) to post quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, down 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain M&T Bank Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $190.91 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179.91 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest margin - Proforma' stands at 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Nonperforming Loans' to reach $2.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Nonperforming Assets' of $2.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust income' reaching $155.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $194.84 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking revenues' will reach $98.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.52 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $118.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total other income' to come in at $558.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $681.54 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $1.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $1.71 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.83 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenues from operations' will likely reach $149.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $266.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of M&T Bank Corporation have returned -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, MTB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

