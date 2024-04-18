Exploring Analyst Estimates for MSCI (MSCI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that MSCI (MSCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $682.53 million, increasing 15.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MSCI metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate' to come in at $80.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total' reaching $150.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Analytics' will reach $158.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets' will reach $65.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +68.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Index' will likely reach $380.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring' to reach $12.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees' will reach $150.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions' of $217.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes' stands at $1.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.31 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' at $2.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Retention Rate' should arrive at 94.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Run Rate' should come in at $2.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.38 billion.



Over the past month, shares of MSCI have returned -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, MSCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

