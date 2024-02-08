Exploring Analyst Estimates for Molson Coors (TAP) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Molson Coors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' should arrive at $558.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Americas' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' reaching 19.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.74 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Brand Volumes - Americas' stands at 14.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.62 million.

Analysts forecast 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' to reach 5.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income(loss)- EMEA&APAC' of $23.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.40 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Molson Coors here>>>



Shares of Molson Coors have demonstrated returns of -6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TAP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.