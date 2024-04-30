Exploring Analyst Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, indicating a decline of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $542.72 million, representing an increase of 2.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mid-America Apartment Communities metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Physical occupancy - Same store' to come in at 95.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Operating Income- Same Store' will reach $328.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $328.94 million.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $142.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $138.50 million.



Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities have demonstrated returns of +1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MAA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

