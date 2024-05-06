Exploring Analyst Estimates for Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mettler-Toledo (MTD) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $880.7 million, declining 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mettler-Toledo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Products' will reach $679.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Retail' should arrive at $52.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial' should come in at $329.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' at $204.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Laboratory' to reach $498.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mettler-Toledo here>>>



Shares of Mettler-Toledo have experienced a change of -3.8% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MTD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)

