Exploring Analyst Estimates for Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 43.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $63.97 million, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Metropolitan Bank Holding metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 59.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $6.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $59.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.53 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $5.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.97 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Metropolitan Bank Holding here>>>



Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding have experienced a change of -7.8% in the past month compared to the -0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MCB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.