Exploring Analyst Estimates for MasterCard (MA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that MasterCard (MA) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.46 billion, increasing 11% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MasterCard metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Switched transactions' should come in at 37,553.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33,959 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' will likely reach $197.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $169 billion.

Analysts expect 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' to come in at $767.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $648 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' will reach $69.77 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' will reach $594.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $554 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' of $1,629.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,434 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' to reach $738.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $699 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' reaching $2,368.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,133 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide' at $1,199.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,120 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' will reach $851.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $784 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - United States' should arrive at $347.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $336 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Credit and Charge Programs - Worldwide' stands at $1,155.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,013 billion.



