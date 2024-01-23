Exploring Analyst Estimates for Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marsh & McLennan (MMC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.52 billion, increasing 9.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marsh & McLennan metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Consulting' to reach $2.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' will reach $3.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' of $185.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' will likely reach $132.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +111% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' will reach $339.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' will reach $769.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' at $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' should come in at $181.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' should arrive at 8.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8%.

Analysts expect 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' to come in at 8.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' reaching 8.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting' stands at 7.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.



Shares of Marsh & McLennan have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

