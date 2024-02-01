Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Lumen (LUMN) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.03 per share, indicating a decline of 107% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.44 billion, representing a decrease of 9.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lumen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue' will reach $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Large Enterprise' at $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +143.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale' to come in at $744.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fiber Broadband Subscribers' should arrive at 918.54 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 832 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other Broadband subscribers' reaching 1,849.73 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,205 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lumen here>>>



Lumen shares have witnessed a change of -31.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LUMN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

