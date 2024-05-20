Exploring Analyst Estimates for Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 42.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.02 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1100% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lions Gate metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture' should come in at $427.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Media Networks' to come in at $378.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production' will reach $426.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +46.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical' will likely reach $52.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -42.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Global Subscribers' reaching 28.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.3 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers' will reach 6.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Starz - Linear Subscribers' should arrive at 8.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.9 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Starz Domestic - OTT Subscribers' of 12.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Starz - OTT Subscribers' stands at 16.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.9 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Starz Domestic - Total' will reach 19.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LIONSGATE+ - Total' at 5.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.5 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Starz - Total' to reach 24.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.8 million.



Over the past month, shares of Lions Gate have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, LGF.A carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

