Exploring Analyst Estimates for Labcorp (LH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Labcorp (LH) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.13 billion, declining 17.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Labcorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services' will reach $697.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -50.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories' will reach $2.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services' should arrive at $92.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories' will reach $427.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $441.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Labcorp shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

