Exploring Analyst Estimates for KLA (KLAC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, KLA (KLAC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.87 per share, reflecting a decline of 20.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.46 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific KLA metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process' will reach $126.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product' reaching $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control' should arrive at $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service' will reach $555.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection' will likely reach $143.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Major Product Categories- Patterning' stands at $581.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Major Product Categories- Wafer Inspection' at $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12.8% year over year.



Shares of KLA have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KLAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

