Exploring Analyst Estimates for Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.26 per share, indicating an increase of 7614.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.01 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jazz metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product sales, net' reaching $963.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio(defibrotide)/defibrotide' at $49.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Oxybate- Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution' will likely reach $349.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex' to come in at $229.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex' will reach $5.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos' should arrive at $32.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca (lurbinectedin)' of $81.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Other' should come in at $2.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Oxybate- Xyrem' will reach $101.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -59% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues' stands at $32.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +617.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze' will reach $113.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Total Oxybate' to reach $443.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.1%.



