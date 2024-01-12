Exploring Analyst Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 26% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $176.75 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Independent Bank Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 55.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin' to reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $17.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $30.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.30 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $145.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $168.36 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Interchange and ATM Fees' will reach $4.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deposit account fees' will reach $5.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Non-Interest Income' stands at $6.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.06 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment Management Services' of $10.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INDB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

