Exploring Analyst Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 34.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.74 billion, down 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Huntington Bancshares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 64.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' of $173.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $169.11 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $710.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $578 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' should come in at $687.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $533 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $456.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $512 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Capital markets and advisory fees' will reach $60.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking income' at $22.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income - FTE' will likely reach $1.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.42 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Insurance income' stands at $18.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Bank owned life insurance income' will reach $16.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $1.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

