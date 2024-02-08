Exploring Analyst Estimates for Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Howmet (HWM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.65 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Howmet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' to reach $273.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' will reach $227.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' to come in at $345.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Sales- Engine Products' will reach $810.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' at $239.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' will reach $332.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' should arrive at $255.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' of $837.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.



Shares of Howmet have demonstrated returns of +6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HWM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

