Exploring Analyst Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.7 billion, increasing 5.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Honeywell International Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Safety and Productivity Solutions' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Performance Materials and Technologies' will likely reach $3.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Aerospace' at $3.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Honeywell Building Technologies' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Safety and Productivity Solutions Sales- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions' reaching $323.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Aerospace Sales- Commercial Aviation Aftermarket' should arrive at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace Sales- Defense and Space' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Performance Materials and Technologies Sales- UOP' stands at $779.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Performance Materials and Technologies Sales- Advanced Materials' will reach $925.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace Sales- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' to reach $660.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Performance Materials and Technologies Sales- Process Solutions' of $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Honeywell Building Technologies Sales- Products' should come in at $898.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.



Honeywell International Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HON is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

