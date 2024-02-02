Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.57 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' to reach $361.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will likely reach $37.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' will reach $66.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will reach $573.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' at $83.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties' stands at $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' reaching 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Occupancy - System-Wide' will reach 69.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67%.



Over the past month, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. have returned +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, HLT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

