Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney (HWC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $353.15 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hancock Whitney metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 57.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (FTE)' should come in at 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $33.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $63.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.34 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $67.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.32 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $84.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $272.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $287.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $268.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $284.99 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Bank card and ATM fees' will likely reach $20.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.72 million.

Analysts expect 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' to come in at $9.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.87 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other income' to reach $12.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.22 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $21.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Hancock Whitney have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HWC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

