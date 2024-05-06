Exploring Analyst Estimates for Haemonetics (HAE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Haemonetics (HAE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $326.95 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Haemonetics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Plasma' should come in at $134.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Blood Center' of $66.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net business unit revenues' will reach $320.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Service' to reach $5.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Hospital' stands at $120.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.



Shares of Haemonetics have experienced a change of +11.5% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

