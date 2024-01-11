Exploring Analyst Estimates for H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect H. B. Fuller (FUL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 24%. Revenues are expected to be $927.04 million, down 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some H. B. Fuller metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' will likely reach $419.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives' should come in at $118.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' of $375.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $75.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.49 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives' will reach $18.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.57 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' at $76.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.68 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of H. B. Fuller have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FUL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

