Exploring Analyst Estimates for Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to post quarterly earnings of $10.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $4.38 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Group 1 Automotive metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- New vehicle retail sales' will reach $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net' reaching $185.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total Used vehicle' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales' of $96.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Parts and service sales' to come in at $571.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Used vehicle retail sales' should come in at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold' stands at 46,706. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43,560 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold' at 44,362. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39,922 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit /(loss)- Total Used vehicle' to reach $64.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $58.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit /(loss)- New vehicle retail sales' will likely reach $176.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit /(loss)- F&I, net' should arrive at $185.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.70 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit /(loss)- Parts and service' will reach $313.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $281.10 million.



Group 1 Automotive shares have witnessed a change of -9.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

