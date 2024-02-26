Exploring Analyst Estimates for Green Dot (GDOT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Green Dot (GDOT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, indicating a decline of 50% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $350.14 million, representing an increase of 4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Green Dot metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- B2B Services' of $200.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services' will reach $37.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Consumer Services' will likely reach $114.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other' should arrive at -$2.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -170.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues' to come in at $59.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees' to reach $237.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Interest income, net' reaching $9.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues' will reach $42.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Consumer Services' will reach $45.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $53.54 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Money Movement Services' should come in at $19.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.55 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- B2B Services' stands at $20.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.94 million.



Shares of Green Dot have experienced a change of -10.3% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GDOT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

