Exploring Analyst Estimates for Green Dot (GDOT) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Green Dot (GDOT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $415.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 21.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Green Dot metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues' will reach $81.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Consumer Services' will reach $126.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues' stands at $59.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services' of $80.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Interest income, net' will likely reach $8.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees' should come in at $265.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- B2B Services' should arrive at $213.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Consumer Services' will reach $46.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.75 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- Money Movement Services' to reach $48.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.03 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- B2B Services' at $20.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.22 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>



Shares of Green Dot have experienced a change of +9.3% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GDOT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.