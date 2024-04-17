Exploring Analyst Estimates for Globe Life (GL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Globe Life (GL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.43 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Globe Life metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total premium' will likely reach $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $278.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health premium' should come in at $344.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Life premium' at $805.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance Underwriting Income- Life' of $311.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $291.27 million.

Analysts forecast 'Insurance Underwriting Income- Health' to reach $96.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.33 million in the same quarter last year.



Globe Life shares have witnessed a change of -49.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

