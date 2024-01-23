Exploring Analyst Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 43.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $192.23 million, exhibiting a decline of 17.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Glacier Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 2.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing loans' will likely reach $46.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.15 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' should arrive at $26.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.19 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total capital (To Risk-Weighted Assets) Ratio' will reach 14.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14%.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing assets' to come in at $51.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.74 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 capital (To Risk-Weighted Assets) Ratio' will reach 12.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $29.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.48 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $163.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204.06 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $168.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $209.54 million in the same quarter last year.



