Exploring Analyst Estimates for Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gilead Sciences (GILD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.08 billion, declining 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Gilead metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Tecartus- Total' will reach $98.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total' will reach $295.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Yescarta- Total' will reach $420.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' should come in at $57.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S' to reach $441.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S.' reaching $9.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- U.S.' stands at $5.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Total HIV- US' to come in at $3.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Biktarvy- U.S' at $2.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Yescarta- U.S' should arrive at $252.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S' will likely reach $115.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Odefsey- U.S' of $278.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.



Shares of Gilead have demonstrated returns of -6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GILD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

