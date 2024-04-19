Exploring Analyst Estimates for General Dynamics (GD) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that General Dynamics (GD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.36 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain General Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Technologies' to come in at $3.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Marine Systems' should arrive at $3.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Combat Systems' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Aerospace' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' should come in at $300.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $229 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' will likely reach $256.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $245 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings- Technologies' of $302.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $299 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' reaching $219.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $211 million.



General Dynamics shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

