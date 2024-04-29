Exploring Analyst Estimates for Gartner (IT) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gartner (IT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.47 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Gartner metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Research' reaching $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Consulting' will reach $128.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Conferences' should come in at $70.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Gartner have returned -5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, IT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

