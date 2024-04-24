Exploring Analyst Estimates for FTI Consulting (FCN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting (FCN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.3%. Revenues are expected to be $884.91 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FTI Consulting metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Technology' stands at $100.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' to reach $84.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' should arrive at $347.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' at $187.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of revenue - generating professionals' of 6,524. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,186.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of revenue - generating professionals - Corporate Finance & Restructuring' reaching 2,308. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,002.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of revenue - generating professionals - Economic Consulting' will reach 1,112. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,031.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of revenue - generating professionals - Technology' will reach 653. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 581.

Analysts expect 'Average billable rate per hour - Economic Consulting' to come in at $500.57. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $458 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Utilization rates of billable professionals - Forensic and Litigation Consulting' will reach 57.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Utilization rates of billable professionals - Corporate Finance & Restructuring' should come in at 60.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Utilization rates of billable professionals - Economic Consulting' will likely reach 64.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68%.



FTI Consulting shares have witnessed a change of +2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FCN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

