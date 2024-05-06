Exploring Analyst Estimates for FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that FS KKR Capital (FSK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $429.46 million, declining 5.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FS KKR Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment income- Dividend and other income' will reach $67.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment income- Fee income' reaching $9.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +85.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income' will reach $40.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment income- Interest income' of $306.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for FS KKR Capital here>>>



Over the past month, shares of FS KKR Capital have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, FSK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

