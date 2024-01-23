Exploring Analyst Estimates for Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Flushing Financial (FFIC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, indicating a decline of 59.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $48.84 million, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Flushing Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 77.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' to reach $8.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $43.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Flushing Financial have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, FFIC carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

