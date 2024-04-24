Exploring Analyst Estimates for Flowserve (FLS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowserve (FLS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.04 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Flowserve metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- FPD' reaching $738.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- FCD' at $299.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- FCD' stands at $35.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- FPD' will likely reach $97.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.07 million.



Shares of Flowserve have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FLS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

