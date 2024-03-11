Exploring Analyst Estimates for EverCommerce (EVCM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, EverCommerce (EVCM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $172.41 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 105.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some EverCommerce metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Subscription and transaction fees' will reach $133.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other' should come in at $5.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Marketing technology solutions' of $33.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of EverCommerce have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EVCM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

