Exploring Analyst Estimates for eBay (EBAY) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay (EBAY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.51 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific eBay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- International' to reach $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- US' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active Buyers' should arrive at 132.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 134 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' will reach $18.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross merchandise volume - International' stands at $9.44 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.33 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross merchandise volume - US' should come in at $8.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.89 billion.



Shares of eBay have experienced a change of +5.3% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

