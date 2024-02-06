Exploring Analyst Estimates for Disney (DIS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Walt Disney (DIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating a decline of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $23.47 billion, representing a decrease of 0.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Disney metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Linear Networks' will reach $3.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -58.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $5.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products' should come in at $8.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution- Content Sales/Licensing and Other' at $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' will likely reach 25.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24.9 million.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - SVOD Only' to reach 44.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD' reaching 4.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.5 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - SVOD Only' will reach $12.64. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.46.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Total Hulu' should arrive at 48.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 48 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' of $5.96. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.53.

The consensus estimate for 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD' stands at $91.37. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $87.90 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+' to come in at $5.49. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.93.



Over the past month, Disney shares have recorded returns of +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DIS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

