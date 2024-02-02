Exploring Analyst Estimates for CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health (CVS) will report quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $90.46 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CVS Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Health Services segment' of $46.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment' will likely reach $30.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits' should arrive at $25.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should come in at $3.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +51.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Medical benefit ratio (MBR)' to reach 88.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86%.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical membership - Total' stands at 25,521.32 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24,396 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total' will reach 3,449.25 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,270 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical membership - Commercial - Total' will reach 18,267.09 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,032 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pharmacy claims processed' at 585.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 600.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical membership - ASC - Commercial' reaching 14,060.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,896 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical membership - Insured - Commercial' will reach 4,174.67 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,136 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone)' to come in at 6,087.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,128 thousand in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CVS Health here>>>



Over the past month, shares of CVS Health have returned -8.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, CVS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.