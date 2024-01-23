Exploring Analyst Estimates for Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 47.9%. Revenues are expected to be $187.87 million, up 31.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Customers Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 47.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 49.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' reaching $21.20 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $18.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.35 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income tax equivalent' will reach $171.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $169.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial lease income' will likely reach $8.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loan fees' at $5.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.02 million.



Shares of Customers Bancorp have experienced a change of -8.5% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CUBI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

