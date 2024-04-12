Exploring Analyst Estimates for Crown Castle (CCI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle (CCI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.63 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crown Castle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Site rental' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Site rental revenues- Towers' reaching $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Site rental revenues- Fiber' should arrive at $509.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Network services and other' will likely reach $61.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -59% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fiber' of $508.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Network services and other revenues- Towers' will reach $54.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -62.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Towers' should come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Network services and other revenues- Fiber' to come in at $3.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending Towers - Total' stands at 40,061. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40,000.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Site rental- Gross margin- Consolidated Total' at $1.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Network Services & Other- Gross margin' to reach $17.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Site rental gross margin- Fiber' will reach $329.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $371 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Crown Castle here>>>



Crown Castle shares have witnessed a change of -8.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.