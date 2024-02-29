Exploring Analyst Estimates for Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) will report quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $46.56 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Couchbase, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total subscription revenue' will likely reach $44.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $2.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'ARR' to come in at $200.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $163.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Couchbase, Inc. have returned +9.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Currently, BASE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

