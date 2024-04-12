Exploring Analyst Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Revenues are expected to be $56.51 million, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Community Trust Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 56.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin [%]' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total earning assets ( Average Balances)' should come in at $5.44 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.13 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $42.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non Interest Income' at $13.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $6.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.29 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Community Trust Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTBI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

