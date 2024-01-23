Exploring Analyst Estimates for Comcast (CMCSA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comcast (CMCSA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $30.41 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Comcast metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless' to reach $989.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks' will likely reach $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios' will reach $2.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media' will reach $6.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video' reaching $6.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +37.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Broadband' at $6.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Domestic Video Customers' should arrive at 14,026.65 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16,142 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' will reach 29,732.75 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29,812 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Domestic Wireless Lines' should come in at 6,624.88 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,313 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Domestic Wireless Lines - Net Additions / (Losses)' stands at 346.88 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 365 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Domestic Broadband - Business Customers' of 2,506.24 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,339 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Total Domestic Broadband Customers' to come in at 32,245.67 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32,151 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Comcast have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMCSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

