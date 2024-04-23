Exploring Analyst Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.95 billion, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Colgate-Palmolive metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pet Nutrition' to come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' should come in at $3.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' will reach $979.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' at $270.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe' should arrive at $665.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific' reaching $718.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' stands at $1.00 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $894 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Pet Nutrition' to reach $199.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $183 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' of $221.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $193 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' will reach $378.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $315 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' will likely reach $63.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>



Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.