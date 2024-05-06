Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cogent (CCOI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cogent Communications (CCOI) will announce quarterly loss of $0.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 715.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $274.13 million, increasing 78.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cogent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue' to reach $146.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue' to come in at $121.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +225.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $234.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +92.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $30.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer Connections - Off-net' will likely reach 37,336. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,785.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customer Connections - Non-Core' at 11,804. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 374 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customer Connections - On-net' should arrive at 90,916. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83,268 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Connections - Total' should come in at 140,056. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97,427 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Off-Net' will reach $1,406.10. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $910.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total On-Net buildings' of 3,306. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,190 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'ARPU - On-Net' stands at $531.83. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $467.



Shares of Cogent have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCOI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

