Exploring Analyst Estimates for CNH (CNHI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from CNH Industrial (CNHI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, indicating an increase of 13.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.95 billion, representing no change year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CNH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Finance, interest and other income' will reach $665.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Sales' reaching $6.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture' should come in at $5.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities' should arrive at $6.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Financial Services' of $680.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction' will reach $54.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture' to come in at $688.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $701 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities' will reach $680.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $680 million.



Over the past month, CNH shares have recorded returns of +4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CNHI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.