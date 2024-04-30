Exploring Analyst Estimates for CNH (CNHI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that CNH Industrial (CNHI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.64 billion, declining 13.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CNH metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture' will reach $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction' should come in at $778.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Sales' should arrive at $4.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Financial Services' at $569.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Finance, interest and other income' of $592.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities' to come in at $4.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture' reaching $413.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $570 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction' will reach $36.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities' stands at $400.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $555 million.



Shares of CNH have experienced a change of -7.8% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNHI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

