Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cimpress (CMPR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Cimpress (CMPR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating an increase of 114.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $782.65 million, representing an increase of 5.5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cimpress metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Vista' will likely reach $421.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- All Other Businesses' of $48.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- National Pen' reaching $86.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Cimpress have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, CMPR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

