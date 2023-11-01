Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cencora (COR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cencora (COR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $66.57 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' to reach $6.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' reaching $60.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $181.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163.06 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' stands at $600.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $578.42 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cencora here>>>



Cencora shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), COR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

